Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as high as C$6.22. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 116,631 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$644.33 million, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of C$261.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4646617 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -189.47%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.