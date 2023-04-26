Rollins Financial Acquires 6,758 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

