Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 14,138 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

