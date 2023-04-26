Rollins Financial Buys 2,918 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 125,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $137.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.