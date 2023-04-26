Rollins Financial Has $606,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Rollins Financial raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

