Rollins Financial Purchases 9,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPHQ opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.