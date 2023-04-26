Rollins Financial Purchases 9,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

