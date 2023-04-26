Rollins Financial Purchases 9,871 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 61,290 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.