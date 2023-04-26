Rollins Financial Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

