Rollins Financial Sells 843 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rollins Financial decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

