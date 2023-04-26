Rollins Financial Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rollins Financial trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,103,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 520,328 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,536.0% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.