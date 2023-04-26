Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

TMO stock traded down $12.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,864. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $561.13 and its 200-day moving average is $550.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

