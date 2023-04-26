Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 616 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.67. 1,628,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,749. The company has a market cap of $406.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.84.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.