Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,511,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,816. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

