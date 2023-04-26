Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. 837,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,786. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

