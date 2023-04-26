Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 581,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,719. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.