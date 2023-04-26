Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.25. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $264.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

