Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $156.24. 1,207,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

