Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.85 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6,336.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.08. 270,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $229.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

