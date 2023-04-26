Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,047 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.79. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.