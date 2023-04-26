RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

RPC has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RPC has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

RES traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 853,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,412. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

