RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.21. RPC shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 565,038 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
RPC Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.
RPC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 866,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 708,058 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPC (RES)
