Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 845,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,262,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,372,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,375,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

