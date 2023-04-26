Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 845,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,262,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Rumble Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.
Institutional Trading of Rumble
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rumble (RUM)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.