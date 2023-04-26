Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.30-12.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

