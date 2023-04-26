Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.79. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 617,588 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $437.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 49.34%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.