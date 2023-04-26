Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,096 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.79. 1,629,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,193,777. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average of $161.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 908.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

