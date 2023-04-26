Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sanderson Design Group Stock Down 5.6 %

LON SDG traded down GBX 8.17 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 138.33 ($1.73). 719,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.36. Sanderson Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.50 ($2.14).

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

