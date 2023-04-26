Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Stock Down 5.6 %
LON SDG traded down GBX 8.17 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 138.33 ($1.73). 719,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.36. Sanderson Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.50 ($2.14).
