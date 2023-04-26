Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SASR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 5.1 %

SASR opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $42.70.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

