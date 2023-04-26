Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $336.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.33.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

SYK opened at $299.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.21. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

