Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 6%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 282,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 450,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kiva A. Allgood acquired 54,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,356 shares in the company, valued at $773,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,115 shares of company stock worth $75,888. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 28.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 197,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 525.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 531,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 562,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 292,573 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

