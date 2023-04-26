Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 6%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 282,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 450,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Up 5.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.21.
In other news, CEO Kiva A. Allgood acquired 54,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,356 shares in the company, valued at $773,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,115 shares of company stock worth $75,888. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
