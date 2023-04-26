Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

