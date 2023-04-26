Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,679 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.