Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MRK opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $295.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

