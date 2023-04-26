Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 308,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 259,784 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,876 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BAB stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

