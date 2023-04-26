Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 855,462 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 98,626 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 535,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 295,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

