Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,767 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. HSBC raised their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,723. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

