Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 683,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

