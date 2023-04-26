Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 423,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

