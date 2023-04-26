Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 702,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,580. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

