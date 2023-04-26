Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 279,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,079. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

