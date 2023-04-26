SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

