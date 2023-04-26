Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.
NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $71.46 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
