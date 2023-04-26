Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 29.10 Per Share

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 670.48 ($8.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 714.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 694.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.38 million, a PE ratio of 440.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,361.20 ($17.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($22.06) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.35) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.73) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

