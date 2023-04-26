SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 7.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 22,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 46,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Trading Down 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 78,127 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 265,325 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

