Seele-N Price Down 90.9% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $217,065.84 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 90.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,307.24 or 1.00087335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00031713 USD and is down -10.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $401,953.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.