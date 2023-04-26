Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $23,876.83 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

