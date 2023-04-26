Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

