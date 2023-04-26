Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

