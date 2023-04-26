Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Major Shareholder Buys $75,224.13 in Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 57,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $75,224.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maruthi Jd Venkata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 102 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $127.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 41,482 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $45,630.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 9,528 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,385.52.

On Friday, March 31st, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 27,962 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $31,317.44.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 34,508 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $41,754.68.

On Monday, March 27th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 270 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $388.80.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $69,149.49.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 869 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $1,251.36.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,200. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 126,954 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 943,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

