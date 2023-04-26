Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Financial Analysis

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pretium Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -71.38 Pretium Resources $611.14 million 4.63 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06

Sigma Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Pretium Resources

(Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.