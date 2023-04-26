Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. Silgan also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 539,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,743. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silgan by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,925.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $9,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

